Raymond James Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.45 million and a PE ratio of -146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.41. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.