Raymond James Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.20.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.05 and a 1 year high of C$8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

