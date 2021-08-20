Raymond James Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $2,025.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,800.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMG. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,754.13.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,870.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,912.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,663.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.