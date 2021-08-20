RChain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $80.18 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and $429,826.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,715,341 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

