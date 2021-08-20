Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $76,080.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $178,440 over the last ninety days. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 134,947 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,246. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

