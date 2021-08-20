Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

NYSE O opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

