Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $85,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,479. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

