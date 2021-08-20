Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 1,034,495 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up about 2.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,779,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 38,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

