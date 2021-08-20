Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 6,259 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.