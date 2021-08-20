Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 3,571 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.