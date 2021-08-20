Regal Wealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 749,966.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.58. 17,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

