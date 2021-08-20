Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

