Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

