Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.