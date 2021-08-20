Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 17,514 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RGEN opened at $259.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $262.31.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.