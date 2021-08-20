Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes Sells 17,514 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGEN opened at $259.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $262.31.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

