Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AdaptHealth Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.