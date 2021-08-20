Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RESN. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. Resonant has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resonant by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.