ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 280,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

