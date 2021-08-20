Reviewing dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Unisys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.73 $750.70 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A Unisys -23.08% -60.11% 6.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unisys beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

