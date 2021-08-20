Reviewing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 10.00 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -6.59 Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 116.69 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -1.58

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -24.24% -22.90% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -53.18% -37.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 183.54%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

