Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $52.62 million and $685,943.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

