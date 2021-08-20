Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 386,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,919. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,710,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

