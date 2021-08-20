Richard D. Pilnik Buys 15,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Maxim Group decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.