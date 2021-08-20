Richard J. Riley Purchases 40,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $11,059,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

