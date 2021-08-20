Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. 224,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

