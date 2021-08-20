RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

RIV Capital stock opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RIV Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

