RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

