Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 4,829 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.95. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

