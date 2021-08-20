Robust Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $22,735.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $32.29 or 0.00068005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00150024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,355.08 or 0.99728756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00904232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00721225 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,167 coins and its circulating supply is 34,717 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

