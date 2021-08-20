Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 111,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

