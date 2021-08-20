Roth Capital Increases Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $73.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 51.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

