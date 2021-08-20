Roth Capital Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $5.50

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 30.1% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

