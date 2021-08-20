Router Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $2.58 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00010414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,023,724 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

