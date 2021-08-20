Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,733 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $12,429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $11,082,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

