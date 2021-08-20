Royal Bank of Canada Has $451,000 Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after buying an additional 129,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 108,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCS opened at $8.02 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

