Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Farmland Partners worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmland Partners by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

