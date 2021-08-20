Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,746 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kforce were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

