Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSE NTG opened at $27.27 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

