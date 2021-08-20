Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €29.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Uniper in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

Shares of UN01 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €33.13 ($38.98). 271,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €33.66 ($39.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.86.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

