Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,345 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

