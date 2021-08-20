Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,479 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 58.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

CCAP opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $530.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

