Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

