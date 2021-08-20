RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 10,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,486. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

