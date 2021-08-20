Rupee Market Cap Reaches $62,055.22 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $62,055.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

