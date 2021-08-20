SAFE2 Price Hits $236.23 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

