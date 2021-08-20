saffron.finance (SFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.91 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $901.09 or 0.01918506 BTC on major exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $82.73 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,914 coins and its circulating supply is 91,806 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

