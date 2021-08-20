salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

NYSE:CRM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

