Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

