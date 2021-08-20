Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

