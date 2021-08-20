San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $21.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,759.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,639.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

